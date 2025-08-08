Russia not yet heeding ceasefire deadline, continues killings – Zelenskyy

Ukraine continues its negotiation work with partners to achieve a common position on real peace, there is already a lot of support in the conditions when a ceasefire deadline has been announced for Russia, the Russians are not heeding it and are continuing the shelling, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We continue our active negotiation work with partners so that there is a common position for a reliable peace for Ukraine – a truly real peace. And if everyone perceives the opportunities and threats in the same way, then we will be able to achieve a sustainable peace. There is already a lot of support, and this is support in the new conditions, when a deadline has been announced for Russia to cease fire. We see that the Russians are not paying attention to this – at least not yet. Today, there are again murders, Russian shelling," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He noted that at night the Russians hit Ukraine with more than a hundred strike drones, "during the day there were air bomb strikes, intensive assaults on the front, again air alarms in our cities, communities."

The president also reported that today in Kherson, the Russians absolutely deliberately wounded a 13-year-old boy by dropping a Russian drone.

"He is being provided with assistance. That is, the Russian hunt for civilians in Kherson continues. This is a deliberate destruction of life. The Russian army was not given orders to stop," the president said.