Power supply has been fully restored in Kyiv region after the morning rocket attacks.

"DTEK power engineers have returned electricity to 184,000 families in Buchansky, Vyshgorodsky and Fastivsky districts of Kyiv region," the energy holding said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported with reference to Ukrenergo, over 250,000 consumers were de-energized in the capital and Kyiv region on the morning of January 2 due to massive rocket attacks.