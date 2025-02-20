Facts

15:17 20.02.2025

Epicenter to open second phase of shopping mall in Ukrainian city of Chabany this spring

Epicenter is set to open the second phase of its shopping and entertainment center in Chabany (Kyiv region) this spring, with 96% of its retail spaces already leased, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is a highly anticipated milestone for our company, as it marks the first project where Epicenter is both the developer and the retailer. We never halted construction for a single day, and we are now pleased to report the project's high readiness, strong tenant occupancy, and an approaching grand opening," said Viktoria Zelenska, Director of Concept Development at Epicenter.

According to the company, construction is 97% complete. Anchor stores and food court operators have already begun interior renovations, finishing touches are being applied to common areas, and lighting, sound systems, and public announcement infrastructure have been installed.

The Chabany mall will be the first in the Epicenter network to integrate the Epiland family entertainment park (5,000 square meters), a food court, in-house shop-in-shop formats, and leased retail spaces.

The second phase will feature stores from well-known chains, including Sinsay (1,100 sq. m), Foxtrot (1,000 sq. m), Victoria's Secret (95 sq. m), FAMO (76 sq. m), Brabrabra (50 sq. m), Sekunda 32, Bukva (75 sq. m), and others. The food court will include establishments such as Lviv Croissants (52 sq. m), Menya Musashi restaurant (69 sq. m), and Brewsel coffee shop (26 sq. m).

"We have attracted leading national and international retail chains, which is the best confirmation that our Epicenter – Epiland – rental gallery concept aligns with current market and consumer demands," said Kateryna Vesna, Head of Shopping Mall Development at Epicenter.

The first phase of the mall also features several in-house Epicenter retail formats, including the Food Market grocery store (3,000 sq. m), the Deco Gallery (2,600 sq. m), the E.Pic children's store (1,600 sq. m), the CE TE electronics center (1,500 sq. m), and Intersport (1,500 sq. m), among others.

As previously reported, the first phase of the two-story Epicenter mall in Chabany, covering 96,000 square meters, opened in September 2024.

The Epicenter Group of Companies is an omnichannel ecosystem uniting the Epicenter and Nova Linia retail chains, the epicentrk.ua online store, the Epicenter-Agro agricultural holding, the Epicenter Ceramic Corporation ceramic tile factories, the Osmoloda woodworking enterprise, and logistics facilities.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the Epicenter retail network included over 80 shopping centers across Ukraine. Seven locations were destroyed by the war in Mariupol, Nikopol, Bucha, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson (two centers). Three additional locations (in Melitopol, Kramatorsk, and another in Kharkiv) remain closed due to occupation, shelling, or proximity to conflict zones.

As of early November 2024, the group's retail network comprises 71 stores in Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Epicenter K LLC's shareholders include Oleksandr Hereha (51.3%), Halyna Hereha (47.97%), and Tetiana Surzhyk (0.73%).

Tags: #kyiv_region #epicenter

