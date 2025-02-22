Facts

11:47 22.02.2025

Ukrainian Railways worker killed in enemy drone attack at railway crossing in Boryspil district

Ukrainian Railways worker killed in enemy drone attack at railway crossing in Boryspil district
Photo: https://t.me/Mykola_Kalashnyk/4535

A 62-year-old employee of Ukrzaliznytsia was killed in an enemy attack in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, who reported the incident on Saturday morning.

"In Boryspil district, a fire at warehouse facilities was also extinguished. Administrative buildings of businesses, a school, a kindergarten, the windows of apartments in a multi-story residential building, five vehicles, three store premises, a private house, more than 20 solar panels, and a police service vehicle were damaged," Kalashnyk wrote on Telegram.

In Brovary district, a private home was also damaged, he added.

"Together with local authorities and international partners, we are already working to provide assistance to those affected by the attack," the regional administration head stated.

