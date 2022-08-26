Facts

14:50 26.08.2022

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

2 min read
The invaders destroyed more than 30 clinics in Ukraine, which were identified for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

As chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Health IHor Kuzin reported during the telethon on Friday, in particular, Russian troops completely destroyed 18 medical institutions, another 15 COVID-19 clinics were partially destroyed.

At the same time, Kuzin pointed to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in recent weeks. In particular, 9,500 cases of the disease were registered last week, about 5,000 the week before last. However, according to Kuzin, in recent weeks there has been an increase in the number of tests performed, and the load of COVID-19 beds remains at the level of 1%.

According to him, currently 40,000 COVID-19 beds are deployed in Ukraine, about 39,000 are provided with oxygen.

The Deputy Minister predicts a further increase in the incidence in the fall, but the outbreak of COVID-19 will not be as intense as in 2021, in particular, due to vaccination coverage, also due to the spread of the omicron strain, which causes a less severe course of the disease than other strains of the virus.

"We do not expect that this will be a significant and severe increase in the disease. The numbers won't be as big as they were during the past outbreaks," Kuzin said.

