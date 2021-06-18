Facts

12:02 18.06.2021

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Ukraine this year will launch a project to build a new format of hospitals that will correspond to the level of European clinics, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"One of the steps towards high-quality medicine will be our new project - the launch of hospitals of a new, qualitatively different format, according to the best international standards. Hospitals are equally comfortable for both the patient and the doctor. We are starting this project this year with regional clinical and children's hospitals, which should correspond to the level of European clinics," Zelensky said during a speech on the Medical Worker Day, which was broadcast by the President's Office on Facebook.

According to the president, this project will be implemented in every region.

"The new institutions will become an example of quality for future plans to renovate all hospitals in Ukraine," he added.

According to Zelensky, the construction of hospitals is also ongoing under the Big Construction national program.

"Some 33 hospitals and 60 rural outpatient clinics have already been created. It is planned to have 30 more medical institutions and 340 rural outpatient clinics by the end of 2021, plus 200 modern admission departments throughout Ukraine," the president said.

