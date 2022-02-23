Clinics to work in normal mode during state of emergency, no limitations on medical services – Liashko

In the event of a state of emergency, clinics in Ukraine will operate as usual, there will be no restrictions on the provision of medical services, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"We have certain lists of hospitals that are ready to respond in case of emergency, we know in which medical institutions what assistance to provide," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Liashko said that both clinics of various specializations and the emergency medical care system would be ready to work in an emergency, "in order to evacuate and transport people in need of medical care in time."

According to the minister, the healthcare system of Ukraine has prepared for a prompt response over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have flagship hospitals, in which emergency departments have been modernized in two years, they meet European requirements. These hospitals have contracts with the National Health Service for readiness to respond. We will modernize this package and increase funding, give it more money," he said.

Liashko did not specify how much funding for this package would be increased, but noted that in a modernized form, the package would take into account the specifics of providing medical care not only for infectious diseases. In particular, it will be possible to increase the number of operating rooms.

The Minister of Health emphasized that planned surgeries would not be canceled in an emergency.

In addition, Liashko said that, if necessary, municipal clinics, as well as clinics under the control of the Ministry of Health and clinics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, will be involved in the provision of medical care.

"We have enough reserves and capacities," he concluded.