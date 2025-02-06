Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 06.02.2025

NHSU head: Private clinics contracted for most of PMG packages

2 min read

Private clinics are contracted for most of the packages of the program of medical guarantees (PMG), Head of the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) Natalia Husak said.

"In fact, for most of the packages, and this can be verified on the NHSU website, private institutions are contracted, and they provide appropriate medical care. And the tariffs for them are suitable," she said in an interview published on the NHSU's YouTube channel.

Husak said NHSU "clearly sees from the structure of suppliers who contact the NHSU what tariff is market-based."

"Look at the percentage of, for example, private providers in the rehabilitation service. We have actually formed a market [of medical services] for rehabilitation through the purchase of this service on equal terms, both private and municipal," she said.

However, Husak said the NHSU task is to effectively use budget funds.

"We clearly see some shortcomings or mistakes, because we do not have a budget in the form of 5% of GDP. And we understand that our main task is to use the funds that we have in the PMG most effectively for the benefit of the patient," the NHSU head said.

As reported, a number of private clinics and the Association of Private Medical Institutions said the Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining the medical guarantees program, contracting with NHSU, and creates discriminatory conditions for their participation in the unified medical space.

Tags: #clinics #private #pmg

