Facts

11:32 02.01.2024

Jan 2 missile attack kills four people, wounds at least 92 – Zelenskyy

1 min read
As a result of the Russian missile attack on January 2, four people were killed and there is information about 92 wounded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"Currently, liquidation of the consequences of another Russian strike is underway. All necessary services are involved. More than 500 rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, utilities, energy, police. Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv. Currently, 92 wounded are known. Help is being provided to everyone. Unfortunately, four people died," he said.

According to him, "since December 31, Russian monsters have already used about 170 suicide bombers and dozens of missiles of various types. The absolute majority of them were aimed at civilian targets. I thank all partners who are helping to strengthen our air shield."

"This year we will continue to work with everyone in the world who values life to further strengthen our air shield and hold Russia accountable for what it has done. A terrorist state must feel the consequences of what it does," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #missile_attack

