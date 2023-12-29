Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

Ukraine, together with three dozen UN Member States, has submitted a request to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after a missile and drone attack by Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requested that the Ecuadorian Presidency convene an urgent UNSC meeting to address Russia's missile and drone attack against Ukraine, which resulted in multiple civilian casualties and heavy destruction of civilian infrastructure," Kuleba said on X (Twitter).