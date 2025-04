Photo: https://www.facebook.com/kallaskaja/

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas says it is Russia, which carried out the deadly strike on Kyiv, that is the obstacle to peace.

“While claiming to seek peace, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on Kyiv. This isn't a pursuit of peace, it’s a mockery of it. The real obstacle is not Ukraine but Russia, whose war aims have not changed,” Kallas said.