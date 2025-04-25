Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Three people have been killed and eight injured as a result of an attack by Russian drones in Pavlohrad, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"According to updated data, two people have died in Pavlohrad. Six injured people have been hospitalized. One patient is in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Two more people were provided with medical assistance on the spot. Among them is a 15-year-old girl," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak noted that one of the victims is a 76-year-old woman.

According to him, several fires occurred in Pavlohrad due to Russian attacks. In particular, in a high-rise building.

Also, as a result of the attack in the Synelnykove and Samar districts, fires broke out on the territory of enterprises.

The head of the Regional State Administration notes that the attacks on Nikopol district do not stop. The enemy hit Nikopol itself and Marhanets community. They used FPV drones and MLRS Grad. The enterprise was damaged. No one was injured.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 UAVs.

Lysak added on Telegram later about the third victim of the Russian attack.

"Among them is a child. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing," he wrote.