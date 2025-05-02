Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:48 02.05.2025

Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

1 min read

On Friday night, a combined attack by naval and air drones took place in Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of military facilities, in particular, tactical aviation airfields, said Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South.

"So-called ‘governor’ of Sevastopol Razvozhayev admitted that the attack really happened. He is talking about the use of naval drones by Ukraine. Accordingly, naval drones have become ‘carriers’ for our other ‘mosquitoes’ - FPV, which take off from them and strike military facilities in Crimea... In addition, it was loud where the airfields from which enemy tactical aviation takes off are located, and such sites as Hvardiyske, where the missile brigade is located," he said on the telethon.

He specified that additional reconnaissance is currently underway, but it is known that a fire broke out in the Bakhchysarai district near the Kacha military airfield.

Tags: #drones #sevastopol #attack

MORE ABOUT

17:28 02.05.2025
Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

19:27 01.05.2025
All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

All facts regarding attack on Sternenko to be presented to public – Zelenskyy

10:21 01.05.2025
Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

13:49 30.04.2025
SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

12:28 30.04.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

Zelenskyy: Russians hit Ukraine with more than 100 drones overnight

09:38 30.04.2025
Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

Number of Kharkiv attack victims grows to 45

10:15 29.04.2025
Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

09:35 25.04.2025
Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

Three dead and eight injured in Pavlohrad as result of enemy drone attack

13:48 24.04.2025
Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

HOT NEWS

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

LATEST

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Ministry of Environment forms list of dormant licenses, plans inspection – Minister Hrynchuk

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

AD
AD