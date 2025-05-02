Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

On Friday night, a combined attack by naval and air drones took place in Crimea, which resulted in the destruction of military facilities, in particular, tactical aviation airfields, said Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South.

"So-called ‘governor’ of Sevastopol Razvozhayev admitted that the attack really happened. He is talking about the use of naval drones by Ukraine. Accordingly, naval drones have become ‘carriers’ for our other ‘mosquitoes’ - FPV, which take off from them and strike military facilities in Crimea... In addition, it was loud where the airfields from which enemy tactical aviation takes off are located, and such sites as Hvardiyske, where the missile brigade is located," he said on the telethon.

He specified that additional reconnaissance is currently underway, but it is known that a fire broke out in the Bakhchysarai district near the Kacha military airfield.