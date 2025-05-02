Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:34 02.05.2025

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

2 min read
Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement with Japan that will allow it to receive about $3 billion within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"These funds will be secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets and directed to priority budget expenditures, reconstruction and development of Ukraine. In total, within the framework of this mechanism, Ukraine will attract $50 billion," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He thanked partners from the G7 countries and the European Union "for creating an instrument that forces Russia to pay for the damages caused." "We expect that all the aggressor's frozen assets will be confiscated and directed towards the reconstruction of Ukraine," Shmyhal added.

As reported, in March and early April, the European Union transferred about EUR 1 billion to Ukraine twice within the framework of the ERA initiative, and in early January – EUR 3 billion out of the planned EUR 18 billion. Also, within the framework of the ERA initiative, the United Kingdom transferred GBP 752 million (EUR 873 million) to Ukraine twice, and in total plans to transfer GBP 2.26 billion (EUR 2.62 billion). Ukraine has also already received CAD 2.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) within the framework of the ERA initiative from Canada, which plans to transfer CAD 5 billion in total.

The US Treasury Department announced in December 2024 its decision to allocate $20 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the G7 initiative to allocate $50 billion to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Japan announced its intention to transfer JPY 471.9 billion (approximately $3.1 billion) to Ukraine.

Tags: #shmyhal #japan #agreement

MORE ABOUT

20:18 02.05.2025
Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

Govt submits to parliament bill on amendments to Budget Code due to deal with USA

20:03 02.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

18:04 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

15:40 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

11:53 02.05.2025
Rada may hold extraordinary session on May 8 to ratify minerals deal with USA

Rada may hold extraordinary session on May 8 to ratify minerals deal with USA

21:05 01.05.2025
Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

Podoliak: Agreement with US guarantees new supplies of weapons, incl air defense systems

20:43 01.05.2025
Partnership Agreement sends signal to Russia of US interest in Ukraine's long-term success – White House

Partnership Agreement sends signal to Russia of US interest in Ukraine's long-term success – White House

19:18 01.05.2025
Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

12:16 01.05.2025
European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

17:18 30.04.2025
Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

SBU: Suspect in Sternenko attack recruited by enemy intelligence services

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

Next technical documents for U.S. minerals deal to be institutional, not intergovernmental

LATEST

Environment Ministry, The HALO Trust Ukraine sign memo of cooperation for environmentally safe demining

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

In Odesa, man with knives attacks police officers on Kulykove Field, four law enforcers, attacker injured – police officer

Ministry of Environment forms list of dormant licenses, plans inspection – Minister Hrynchuk

Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs reps start work in all regions of Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Yermak discusses with adviser to UK Prime Minister strengthening of sanctions against Russia

Stefanishyna: After talks on May 12, I to be able to say whether further dialogue with Hungary is possible or whether this is imitation

AD
AD