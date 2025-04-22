Some 33 injured in Zaporizhia from Russian bombing – authorities

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/41517

As a result of the bombing by the occupation forces of the Russian Federation in Zaporizhia, one person died, 33 people were injured, including four children and a pregnant woman, head of the Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov reported.

"A total of 33 people were injured, one person died, 13 people are currently in hospitals, including four children... a pregnant woman is also among the injured, she is in moderate condition," he said on the telethon broadcast.

According to the head of the regional military administration, the number of injured may increase, since people, after receiving primary medical aid at the scene of the attack, seek medical care after the stress passes.

He previously reported one person dead and 26 others injured.