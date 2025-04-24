Sybiha on massive night attack: It’s Russia, not Ukraine, that is obstacle to peace

The massive night attack on Ukrainian cities and communities once again proves that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is an obstacle to peace, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting civilians in Kyiv and other areas. Yesterday’s Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied,” he said on X Thursday.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine's capital experienced a particularly horrible and loud night. As of now, 9 civilian people have been reported killed in Kyiv and over 70 injured, including 6 children. Other cities and communities across Ukraine were targeted with Russian missiles and drones in the middle of the night, killing and injuring civilians.

“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will,” he stressed.