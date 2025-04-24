Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:48 24.04.2025

Sybiha on massive night attack: It’s Russia, not Ukraine, that is obstacle to peace

1 min read
Sybiha on massive night attack: It’s Russia, not Ukraine, that is obstacle to peace

The massive night attack on Ukrainian cities and communities once again proves that it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is an obstacle to peace, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting civilians in Kyiv and other areas. Yesterday’s Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied,” he said on X Thursday.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine's capital experienced a particularly horrible and loud night. As of now, 9 civilian people have been reported killed in Kyiv and over 70 injured, including 6 children. Other cities and communities across Ukraine were targeted with Russian missiles and drones in the middle of the night, killing and injuring civilians.

“Putin demonstrates through his actions, not words, that he does not respect any peace efforts and only wants to continue the war. Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will,” he stressed.

Tags: #sybiha #attack

MORE ABOUT

13:48 24.04.2025
Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

16:43 23.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

Zelenskyy on Russia’s attacks: If Russians using this form of terror, other terrorists may adopt it too

19:17 22.04.2025
Some 33 injured in Zaporizhia from Russian bombing – authorities

Some 33 injured in Zaporizhia from Russian bombing – authorities

18:23 22.04.2025
Sybiha thanks New Zealand for decision to expand military support to Ukraine

Sybiha thanks New Zealand for decision to expand military support to Ukraine

15:55 22.04.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 10 - mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 10 - mayor

13:36 22.04.2025
Number of victims of bombing attack on Zaporizhia reaches 13 – authorities

Number of victims of bombing attack on Zaporizhia reaches 13 – authorities

12:48 22.04.2025
One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

09:14 22.04.2025
Three people injured amid enemy attack on Odesa – Kiper

Three people injured amid enemy attack on Odesa – Kiper

14:40 19.04.2025
Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

Ukrainian, Latvian, Polish FMs discuss strengthening of Ukraine's security

13:02 19.04.2025
Ukrainian, Lithuanian FM discuss further joint steps to restore peace, security in Ukraine and all of Europe

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FM discuss further joint steps to restore peace, security in Ukraine and all of Europe

HOT NEWS

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

LATEST

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Trump says he’s reached agreement with Russia to end the war, hopes to reach the same with Zelenskyy

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

AD
AD