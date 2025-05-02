Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv placed in Rivne region

Eight evacuated children from Mykolaiv were placed in Rivne region on Friday, May 2, head of Rivne regional military administration Oleksandr Koval reported.

"The children are from three months to two years old. They are orphans or from families where the father and mother are deprived of parental rights. They were placed in the regional children's home," Koval wrote on the Telegram channel.

He recalled that earlier 16 children from the Zaporizhia children's home Sonechko arrived in Rivne region for permanent residence.

"Rivne region is ready to continue to provide shelter to compatriots who found themselves face to face with war, including the youngest. Our unity is a response to the enemy's aggression," Koval emphasized.