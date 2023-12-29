Facts

20:13 29.12.2023

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

2 min read
Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday again called on Congress to step up the process of approving additional funding for Ukraine in 2024.

"The American people can be proud of the lives we have helped to save and the support we have given Ukraine as it defends its people, its freedom, and its independence. But unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people. Congress must step up and act without any further delay," Biden said in a statement posted on the White House website.

The U.S. President also said the morning missile attack carried out by Russia on Ukraine is "a stark reminder to the world that, after nearly two years of this devastating war, Putin's objective remains unchanged. He seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped."

Biden also said the stakes of this fight extend far beyond Ukraine. They affect the entirety of the NATO Alliance, the security of Europe, and the future of the Transatlantic relationship. Putin has not just attempted to destroy Ukraine; he has threatened some of our NATO Allies as well.

"When dictators and autocrats are allowed to run roughshod in Europe, the risk rises that the United States gets pulled in directly. And the consequences reverberate around the world. That's why the United States has rallied a coalition of more than 50 countries to support the defense of Ukraine," Biden said.

Earlier in December, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Biden administration expects Congress to agree on assistance to Ukraine in early January.

Before this, it was reported that U.S. senators from both parties came to the conclusion that the issue of allocating funds for further assistance to Ukraine would have to be decided in January – after the break for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to resume work on January 8.

The U.S. House of Representatives also promised to return to this topic in 2024.

In October, Biden sent a request to Congress for additional funding, including providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $61.4 billion for a year.

Tags: #usa #congress #application

MORE ABOUT

09:16 28.12.2023
USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:17 27.12.2023
US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

19:54 22.12.2023
Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

19:18 22.12.2023
Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

Biden gives Treasury additional tools for limiting import of certain Russian goods including diamonds

20:07 20.12.2023
Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

Action dedicated to Ukrainian children abducted by Russia held in New York

19:58 20.12.2023
Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

19:23 20.12.2023
White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

White House hopes Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine in early Jan

07:51 20.12.2023
If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

19:51 19.12.2023
Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

17:42 19.12.2023
USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

AD

HOT NEWS

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

LATEST

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wins $27 mln intl trial against foreign supplier

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

AD
AD
AD
AD