Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

As a result of a massive strike by Russian occupation forces in Ukraine on Friday morning, 30 people were killed and more than 160 were wounded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

As Klymenko said, "some 53 people were rescued today by our titans from the State Emergency Service, eight of those rescued were pulled out from under the rubble. Thanks to each and everyone who saved, helped, and cared today. Who did the impossible to save others."