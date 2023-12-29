Facts

19:47 29.12.2023

Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

1 min read
Due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine, 30 people killed, over 160 wounded – Interior Minister

As a result of a massive strike by Russian occupation forces in Ukraine on Friday morning, 30 people were killed and more than 160 were wounded, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

"As of now, we know about 30 dead and more than 160 wounded as a result of Russia's massive morning strike on the territory of Ukraine," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday evening following the results

As Klymenko said, "some 53 people were rescued today by our titans from the State Emergency Service, eight of those rescued were pulled out from under the rubble. Thanks to each and everyone who saved, helped, and cared today. Who did the impossible to save others."

Tags: #attack #victims #missile

MORE ABOUT

20:41 29.12.2023
Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

Ukraine, along with three dozen UN Member States, requests convening of urgent meeting of UN Security Council due to Russian attack – Kuleba

20:21 29.12.2023
Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

Two enemy missiles shot down, over ten private houses damaged in Khmelnytsky region this morning – local administration

20:00 29.12.2023
Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

Number of casualties as result of missile attack on Dnipro rises to 30 people – State Emergency Service

14:58 29.12.2023
Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

11:19 29.12.2023
Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

Twenty-three people injured in Kyiv, one killed – Kyiv’s administration

10:11 29.12.2023
Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

Three people remain under rubble in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – mayor

10:06 29.12.2023
Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

Four people killed, about 15 injured due to Russia’s attack on Dnipro – regional administration

10:06 29.12.2023
Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

Two people killed, 10 injured as result of Russia’s attack in Odesa region – regional administration

09:50 29.12.2023
Missile strike on Dnipro kills, injures city residents– mayor

Missile strike on Dnipro kills, injures city residents– mayor

11:32 22.12.2023
Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

LATEST

OWNER OF MAJOR ALCOHOL HOLDINGS IN UKRAINE CHERNIAK SUSPECTED OF FINANCING RUSSIA'S ARMED AGGRESSION – SBU

Biden calls on Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine without any further delay in 2024

Ministry of Health plans to implement over 100 digital projects in 2024

Govt extends construction of water pipelines over destruction of Kakhovka HPP dam until late 2024

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense wins $27 mln intl trial against foreign supplier

Zelenskyy: We hope consensus on Ukraine Facility to be reached on Feb 1

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD