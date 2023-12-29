Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Avdiivka on Friday.

"Avdiivka, our positions, our guys. Ukraine here defends its own and protects all our people, as well as along the entire line on the front line. Donetsk region, Kharkiv region, Zaporizhia, Kherson region, Left Bank – this is hard, this is pain, these are losses, and these are the people who support the life of Ukraine," he said in a video address on Friday.

"We are grateful to all the fighters, every soldier, sailor, sergeant, every officer who endures this war. Thank you to all of you, warriors," Zelenskyy said.

"Unlimited gratitude to all relatives, every family of our heroes and everyone who helps, who works so that the guys at the front have everything they need. To everyone in the world who believes in us and who does everything so that Ukraine can do more," the president also said.