Facts

18:20 29.12.2023

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

1 min read
British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said hundreds of British made air defence missiles are being sent to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.

"The UK is moving rapidly to bolster Ukraine's air defence, in the wake of Putin’s murderous air strikes. Hundreds of British made air defence missiles are being sent to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself from Putin’s barbaric bombardment. Slava Ukraini," Shapps said on Twitter.

The minister also said that "Putin in testing Ukraine's defences and the West's resolve – now is the time for the world to come together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what they need to win."

 

Tags: #ukraine #uk #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

10:14 29.12.2023
IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

IMF in Ukraine focused on supporting state's social obligations, not on military sphere – rep of Fund

09:16 28.12.2023
USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:17 27.12.2023
US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

US determines final anti-dumping duties on Interpipe oil and gas pipes at 4.89%

12:13 27.12.2023
Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

Ukraine in 2023 attracts over $42 bln in external financing to cover state budget deficit

15:15 26.12.2023
Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

12:58 23.12.2023
Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

Ukraine, Poland agree on action plan to unblock border

19:54 22.12.2023
Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

Japan to be able to export several dozen Patriot missiles to USA for Ukraine

19:35 22.12.2023
Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

Ukraine, Moldova to receive funding for transport infrastructure under EC agreement

17:10 22.12.2023
Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

Ukraine introduces seven more NATO standards in two months

21:12 21.12.2023
EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Death toll of missile strike in Zaporizhia grows to six – region’s head

LATEST

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Death toll of missile strike in Zaporizhia grows to six – region’s head

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

AD
AD
AD
AD