British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said hundreds of British made air defence missiles are being sent to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.

"The UK is moving rapidly to bolster Ukraine's air defence, in the wake of Putin’s murderous air strikes. Hundreds of British made air defence missiles are being sent to ensure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself from Putin’s barbaric bombardment. Slava Ukraini," Shapps said on Twitter.

The minister also said that "Putin in testing Ukraine's defences and the West's resolve – now is the time for the world to come together and redouble our efforts to get Ukraine what they need to win."