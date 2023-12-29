Facts

12:20 29.12.2023

Enemy uses 158 means of air attack against Ukraine, 27 Shaheds, 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 missiles shot down - Zaluzhny

At night, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, firing 158 air attack weapons; Ukrainian forces destroyed 27 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ValerIy Zaluzhny said.

"According to preliminary results, the enemy used 158 means of air attack against Ukraine this night: missiles of various types and attack UAVs. The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed: 27 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs; 87 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles," wrote Zaluzhny On the Telegram channel.

He informed that critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities were attacked, there are dead and injured.

"At first, the occupiers traditionally attacked with shaheds from the north and south-east directions, followed by movement in the western direction. A total of 36 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were recorded," the commander-in-chief wrote.

At about 3:00, the enemy took off strategic aircraft – Tu-95MS bombers. A total of 18 aircraft launched at least 90 X–101/X-555/X-55 air-launched cruise missiles.

Also, from Kursk region, at about 05:00, the enemy used long-range Tu-22M3 bombers, which fired eight X-22/X-32 cruise missiles in the direction of the northern and central regions.

"At the same time, the invaders hit Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. In general, the enemy fired at least 14 missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory – S-300/S-400/Iskander-M from the occupied Crimea, Kursk and Belgorod regions of Russia," Zaluzhny noted.

In addition, at 6:30 a.m., the takeoff of five MiG-31 K fighters was recorded, which launched five aerobatic X-47M2 Dagger missiles from Astrakhan region. Also, four X-31P and one X-59 anti-radar missiles were used from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

