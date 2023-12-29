Facts

12:02 29.12.2023

In face of brutal enemy, Japan's support for Ukraine is unwavering - Japanese Embassy after massive attack by Russia

In face of brutal enemy, Japan's support for Ukraine is unwavering - Japanese Embassy after massive attack by Russia

Japan strongly condemns Russia's massive air attack on Ukrainian cities, the Japanese Embassy said.

"As a result of the attack, dozens of people were killed and injured, residential buildings, a maternity hospital, a shopping center, a service station, and a subway were damaged. In the face of a brutal enemy, Japan's support for Ukraine is unwavering," the Embassy said on X (Twitter).

