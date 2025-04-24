Japan hands over mini excavators to Kyiv for rapid elimination of consequences of enemy shelling – mayor

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/4509

Kyiv has received 13 modern KATO mini excavators from Japanese partners to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling in dense urban areas, mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko reported.

"Mini excavators, due to their compact size, allow working in dense urban areas or in conditions of limited access. They are especially effective for rapid elimination of craters after the strike of enemy missiles and drones. More powerful excavators [two of them were received] will be involved in large-scale reconstruction works in territories that have suffered significant damage," Klitschko reported.

The assistance was handed over by Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Nakagome Masashi. Klitschko and he have already transferred new equipment to the Kyivzelenbud joint-stock company, as it can also be used to prepare the basis for landscaping the city, the report says. The assistance was provided within the Emergency Recovery Program of Ukraine, which the Japanese government is implementing through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).