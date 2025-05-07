Zelenskyy signs agreement with Japan on information security ratified by Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4368-IX on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Japan on information security.

As reported on the bill card on the website of the Ukrainian parliament, the law, supported by the Verkhovna Rada on April 17, was signed by the speaker of the parliament on April 22 and sent to the head of state for signature on the same day, and on May 7 it was returned with Zelenskyy's signature.

"The document creates a legal basis for the exchange of classified information between the two countries. Such cooperation is important primarily in the context of strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Japan — especially in the context of growing global security challenges," the Verkhovna Rada's Telegram channel reported on Thursday.

Ratification of the Agreement will ensure parity of measures for the protection of classified information that may be transferred or created within the framework of interstate cooperation. "This will allow Ukrainian state bodies, enterprises and institutions that work with state secrets to effectively interact with Japanese partners - without risk to national security," the parliament noted.

As reported, the Agreement was signed on November 16, 2024 in Kyiv and creates a legal framework for the exchange, if necessary, of classified information, will contribute to ensuring parity of measures for the mutual protection of classified information that is transferred or created in the course of cooperation between Ukraine and Japan. Thus, the implementation of the provisions of the agreement will make it possible to strengthen the security and defense capability of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on April 17 by 293 votes.