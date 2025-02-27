Facts

17:46 27.02.2025

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

A meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome was held in the President’s Office of Ukraine, dedicated to joint efforts for a just peace, in particular in the area of ​​creating an international compensation mechanism and using frozen Russian assets, the press service of the head of state reported.

"Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Mudra met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome. The interlocutors discussed specific steps to strengthen cooperation to achieve a comprehensive, lasting and fair peace," the message posted on the website of the President of Ukraine on Thursday says.

The Japanese ambassador reportedly "noted Ukraine's unwavering support and confirmed that his country will continue to work to establish an international compensation mechanism." Mudra and Nakagome also discussed priority issues in dealing with frozen Russian assets and identified steps to continue cooperation.

