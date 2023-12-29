US Ambassador after Russian attack: Ukraine needs funding now

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, commenting on the massive attack by the Russian Federation, said that Ukraine needs funding now to continue the fight for freedom from such a horror in 2024.

“This is what Ukrainians see on their phones this morning: and as a result, millions of men, women, and children are in bomb shelters as Russia fires missiles across the country. Ukraine needs funding now to continue to fight for freedom from such horror in 2024,” the ambassador said on X (Twitter) Friday.