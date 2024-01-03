By attacking Ukraine, Putin only strengthens determination of Ukrainians to defend their freedom – Ambassador Brink

The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Brink, said that by attacking Ukraine, Putin only strengthened the determination of Ukrainians to defend their freedom, and the world to support the Ukrainian state in an "existential fight."

“Over the past five days, Russia has launched over 450 missiles and drones at Ukraine. Putin has killed and injured civilians, temporarily taken out light and heat for thousands, and tried to break the will of a nation - but he’s only strengthened the resolve of Ukrainians to defend their freedom and ours to support Ukraine in their existential fight - which matters for the security of Europe and beyond,” Brink said on X.