Facts

12:54 21.03.2024

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink suggested that the Russian night missile attack on Kyiv could be the Russian Federation's reaction to the holding in Kyiv of a meeting of security advisers from around the world to discuss the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Russia's answer to yesterday's gathering in Kyiv of NSAs from countries around the world to discuss President Zelenskyy's peace formula? A Khinzhal hypersonic missile to Kyiv at 5:00 a.m., injuring 10 civilians including a child. Thank you to Ukraine's brave air defenders," Brink said in a message published on the embassy's Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

