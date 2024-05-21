USA transfers special equipment to Kharkiv to restore power grids

The United States has transferred equipment to Ukraine to restore Kharkiv's power grids damaged by Russian troops, said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"Last week we provided through USAID 50 voltage transformers, 9 current transformers, & 80 isolators to Kharkiv's energy distribution system operator to help energy workers undertake urgent repairs to Kharkiv's electrical grid damaged by Russia's missile and drone attacks," Brink wrote on the social network X on Tuesday.