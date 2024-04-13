US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid to Ukraine

It is vital for U.S. interests that Russia is unable to seize Ukraine, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"Every day, Ukraine is losing its people, its territory, its electricity. I ask Congress to vote to help Ukraine. It is vital for U.S. interests that Russia cannot take over a country of 40 million people by force. We have lived this story in Europe and know the price of inaction," the press service of the U.S. Embassy said in the Telegram channel, citing Brink.