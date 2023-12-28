Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Pope Francis

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold a telephone conversation with Pope Francis on Thursday.

"I have just spoke with His Holiness Pope Francis. I thanked him for greeting Ukraine and Ukrainians with a Merry Christmas, for wishing a just peace for all of us," Zelenskyy said in a video message on Thursday.

"I have discussed our joint work on the Peace Formula. More than 80 countries are already in the process at the level of their own representatives. There will be more," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to "The Vatican for supporting our work."