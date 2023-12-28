Facts

14:56 28.12.2023

Two Ukrainian women injured as result of accident in Turkish province of Sakarya – MFA

1 min read
In the Turkish province of Sakarya, two citizens of Ukraine were injured as a result of an accident; they received the necessary medical care, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"As a result of an accident in the Turkish province of Sakarya, two Ukrainian women were injured. There are no threats to their lives. The victims received the necessary medical care," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul provides consular assistance to injured citizens, and also interacts with the provincial security department and the gendarmerie command to clarify all the circumstances of the accident.

