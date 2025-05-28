Turkish MFA confirms Fidan's visit to Ukraine on May 29-30

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the visit of the head of the department, Hakan Fidan, to Ukraine on May 29-30.

"Our minister will visit Ukraine on May 29-30, 2025," reads a statement on the Foreign Ministry website.

As reported, Fidan visited Russia on May 27 to discuss the situation in Ukraine after direct negotiations between the parties in Istanbul, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin. During his visit to Moscow, Fidan announced his country's readiness to host the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.