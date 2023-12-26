Facts

15:15 26.12.2023

Decision to convene Intergovernmental Conference to be physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's EU accession – Ambassador Chentsov

2 min read
The decision to convene an Intergovernmental Conference by the European Commission will be the physical beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Head of Ukraine's Mission to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community Vsevolod Chentsov has said.

As the ambassador said during the telethon, "physically" negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could start at the beginning of next year. He said "Ukraine has essentially fulfilled all the conditions proposed by the EU."

"The only act that remains is the law on lobbying. It has already been submitted to the Rada; there is every reason to believe that during the next few months, these conditions will be fully met. The European Commission shall prepare a corresponding report and submit it in March for consideration by the member countries to decide on convening the so-called Intergovernmental Conference, that is, this is the physical beginning of negotiations," Chentsov said during the telethon.

The ambassador said that by March, the Ukrainian side and the EU side shall prepare a negotiating framework – the basis on which negotiations will take place.

"Each side must prepare its negotiating position. Also, the EU side, in this case the European Commission, must do an analytical screening of our legislation for compliance with EU requirements," he said.

As reported, on December 14, the European Council at the summit decided to begin negotiations on Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the EU.

