Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

“I had a call with Kaja Kallas to coordinate positions ahead of upcoming international events. We also discussed the recent diplomatic efforts, results of yesterday’s talks in Paris and next steps to restore a fair and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe,” Sybiha wrote on X Friday, also thanking Kallas for her continued support and practical assistance in strengthening Ukraine.