Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:41 18.04.2025

Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

Sybiha and Kallas coordinate efforts ahead of upcoming intl events

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held telephone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, during which the parties coordinated efforts in anticipation of upcoming international events.

“I had a call with Kaja Kallas to coordinate positions ahead of upcoming international events. We also discussed the recent diplomatic efforts, results of yesterday’s talks in Paris and next steps to restore a fair and comprehensive peace in Ukraine and Europe,” Sybiha wrote on X Friday, also thanking Kallas for her continued support and practical assistance in strengthening Ukraine.

