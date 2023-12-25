Facts

16:57 25.12.2023

Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

1 min read
Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

Kyiv region will transfer 500 FPV drones to the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians in the coming days, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Some 500 FPV drones. This is the first batch that Kyiv region has purchased for the military of the 72nd brigade. We will hand them over to our defenders in the coming days. In general, we will purchase 1,000 such ‘birds’ that will help our defenders in the east destroy the Russian occupiers even more effectively," Kravchenko said, quoted by the press service of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Tags: #drones

MORE ABOUT

11:32 22.12.2023
Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

10:26 21.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We're working to increase efficiency of drones in all areas

Zelenskyy: We're working to increase efficiency of drones in all areas

14:34 20.12.2023
Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

Kamyshin: figure for production of 1 mln Ukrainian drones announced by president in 2024 concerns only FPV drones

10:20 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

Zelenskyy: We will produce a million drones next year

14:56 18.12.2023
SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

11:20 14.12.2023
URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

URCS volunteers in Odesa region help victims of drone attacks

16:10 18.11.2023
AFU at frontline to receive another batch of Ukrainian-made drones

AFU at frontline to receive another batch of Ukrainian-made drones

13:21 16.11.2023
Army of Drones contracts several hundred drones with Ukrainian Defense Industry

Army of Drones contracts several hundred drones with Ukrainian Defense Industry

13:02 15.11.2023
AMIC ENERGY and Dignitas fund handed over the first 25 drones to the Ukrainian army as part of the MAVIC from AMIC charitable initiative

AMIC ENERGY and Dignitas fund handed over the first 25 drones to the Ukrainian army as part of the MAVIC from AMIC charitable initiative

17:13 06.11.2023
Ukraine needs equipment for automatic destruction of enemy Shahed drones which are growing in number – Ihnat

Ukraine needs equipment for automatic destruction of enemy Shahed drones which are growing in number – Ihnat

AD

HOT NEWS

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

LATEST

Umerov: Our goal to provide AFU with maximum number of drones

Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

New intl artillery coalition to support Ukraine to start working in Paris – Defense Ministry

Iceland joins two coalitions supporting Ukraine – Defense Ministry

General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy Su-34, Su-30 bombers

About 4,000 foster children remain in occupied territory or deported to Russian territory – Reintegration Ministry

We’s ll talk with Orban about wide range of our relations – Zhovkva

Zhovkva confident in financial support of Ukraine from EU

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet maintains limited naval presence in Sevastopol, chemical weapons used against AFU

Another Russian Su-34 eliminated – Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD