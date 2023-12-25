Kyiv region buys 500 FPV drones for 72nd mechanized brigade named after Black Zaporozhians

Kyiv region will transfer 500 FPV drones to the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians in the coming days, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Some 500 FPV drones. This is the first batch that Kyiv region has purchased for the military of the 72nd brigade. We will hand them over to our defenders in the coming days. In general, we will purchase 1,000 such ‘birds’ that will help our defenders in the east destroy the Russian occupiers even more effectively," Kravchenko said, quoted by the press service of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.