Defense Ministers of Ukraine, USA discuss priorities of security assistance

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Minister of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III discussed the situation in Ukraine and priorities of security assistance in a weekly telephone conversation.

“Had a productive weekly call with Defense Secretary Austin. Discussed recent security developments and Ukraine’s, Future Defense Force structure updates and capability coalitions frameworks within Ukraine Defence Contact Group,” Umerov said on X (Twitter).

A message posted on the Pentagon's website says that Defense Secretary Austin discussed with Umerov the latest news about the situation in Ukraine and priorities for security assistance. Secretary Austin also provided an update on the progress of the capability coalitions established under the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) and planning for future UDCG meetings.

“The two leaders pledged to remain in close contact,” the message reads.