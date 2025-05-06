Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal spoke about four priorities of Ukraine for the post-war period.

"Ukraine is determined to win the peace that will come after the end of this war. For us, this means implementing four key tasks. The first is to rebuild the country according to the principle of 'better than it was.' The second is to become a full member of the European Union and the OECD. The third is to build a modern market economy based on innovation, technology and digitalization. The fourth is to complete the formation of strong institutions that are able to effectively respond to challenges and be an example of integrity and professionalism," Shmyhal said at the OECD presentation of Ukraine's reviews on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said the analysis of OECD partners is particularly valuable on this path.

"This helps us better understand the needs of the private sector, identify the steps necessary to improve the anti-corruption policy of management practices. We fully share the OECD's vision," he said, emphasizing that improving the business climate, establishing the rule of law and deregulation are among the key priorities of the government.

The prime minister also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine continues its course to ensure macro-financial stability, increase the efficiency of public finances, including carrying out reforms in public investment management.

"One of the biggest challenges for the successful implementation of Ukraine's reconstruction program will be attracting foreign investment and technology. Our government, on the one hand, is expanding tax regulatory incentives, and on the other, it pays special attention to the transparency of reconstruction and the integrity of the state apparatus," Shmyhal said.