Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 06.05.2025

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

2 min read
Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal spoke about four priorities of Ukraine for the post-war period.

"Ukraine is determined to win the peace that will come after the end of this war. For us, this means implementing four key tasks. The first is to rebuild the country according to the principle of 'better than it was.' The second is to become a full member of the European Union and the OECD. The third is to build a modern market economy based on innovation, technology and digitalization. The fourth is to complete the formation of strong institutions that are able to effectively respond to challenges and be an example of integrity and professionalism," Shmyhal said at the OECD presentation of Ukraine's reviews on Tuesday in Kyiv.

He said the analysis of OECD partners is particularly valuable on this path.

"This helps us better understand the needs of the private sector, identify the steps necessary to improve the anti-corruption policy of management practices. We fully share the OECD's vision," he said, emphasizing that improving the business climate, establishing the rule of law and deregulation are among the key priorities of the government.

The prime minister also drew attention to the fact that Ukraine continues its course to ensure macro-financial stability, increase the efficiency of public finances, including carrying out reforms in public investment management.

"One of the biggest challenges for the successful implementation of Ukraine's reconstruction program will be attracting foreign investment and technology. Our government, on the one hand, is expanding tax regulatory incentives, and on the other, it pays special attention to the transparency of reconstruction and the integrity of the state apparatus," Shmyhal said. 

Tags: #oecd #shmyhal

MORE ABOUT

18:20 06.05.2025
Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

Nearly 100,000 families use eRecovery program in two years – Shmyhal

17:46 06.05.2025
Govt allocates over UAH 26 mln for purchase of modern medical vehicles - Shmyhal

Govt allocates over UAH 26 mln for purchase of modern medical vehicles - Shmyhal

16:26 06.05.2025
Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

16:13 06.05.2025
Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

Ukraine makes significant progress in fight against corruption – OECD Secretary General

14:16 06.05.2025
Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

13:00 06.05.2025
Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

18:34 02.05.2025
Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

Govt approves agreement with Japan to receive about $3 bln secured by revenues from frozen Russian assets – Shmyhal

18:04 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

Shmyhal: Necessary to sign technical agreements providing specific tools for partnership with USA

15:40 02.05.2025
Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

Shmyhal: No formal defense guarantees in minerals deal with US

17:18 30.04.2025
Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

Govt to consult with heads of factions, Rada leadership on May 1 on ratification of minerals deal with USA – Shmyhal

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

AD
AD