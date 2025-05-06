Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:51 06.05.2025

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

1 min read
Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has extended the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention for Ihor Kolomoisky in the case of the contract murder of lawyer Serhiy Karpenko until July 4, 2025, Suspilne reports.

"The prosecutor requested an extension of the preventive measure in the form of detention for another 60 days, without determining the amount of bail. Kolomoisky's lawyers and he himself requested that this motion be denied. They say that the motion is groundless and unfounded," the report states.

It is also noted that earlier the prosecutor attached five volumes with witness interrogations and conclusions to the case. The Prosecutor General's Office declared Ihor Kolomoisky a suspect back in May 2024.

According to the investigation, Kolomoisky, acting out of personal revenge, ordered the murder of the director of one of the law firms for failing to comply with the requirements to annul and invalidate the decisions of the general meeting of shareholders of an open joint-stock company. The events took place in Feodosia (Crimea).

Ihor Kolomoisky has been in custody on suspicion of fraud and money laundering since September 2023

Tags: #kolomoisky

