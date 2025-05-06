Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:09 06.05.2025

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

2 min read
Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/st.nicholas.kyiv/

The Trustees and Parish Councils of St. Nicholas Church have addressed an open letter to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking for assistance in the final decision on the transfer of the building of the St. Nicholas Church to a religious community and preventing the destruction of an outstanding historical and cultural monument.

"We are addressing you with deep heartache and unwavering hope on behalf of the Parish and Trustee Councils and the entire long-suffering community of the St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv... We bitterly observe how the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine continues to ignore the needs of the Catholic parish of St. Nicholas, leaving us in last place in resolving the issue of the return of the St. Nicholas Church. For 20 years, starting from December 19, 2005, contrary to the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture has been sabotaging the transfer of the church to our religious community... Our rights are clearly enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine. Moreover, our rightness is confirmed by a court decision, which the Ministry, instead of implementing, stubbornly challenges," the appeal to the president states.

The appeal reports that in his personal letter to Pope Francis in September 2020, Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted - "In accordance with the decree of the President of Ukraine, at a government meeting on September 16, 2020, a decision was made to instruct the Ministry of Culture to transfer the St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv for permanent use to the Roman Catholic parish."

"Dear Mr. President! It is up to you to make this decision. Not only the future of our church depends on your choice, but also the path that Ukraine will take - the path of truth and justice or the continuation of outdated pro-Soviet mistakes... With prayers for the wisdom of your decisions, for the victory of Ukraine and for the fulfillment of the promised decision, which we have been waiting for 20 years," the believers called on the head of state.

As reported, in January, the Dnipropetrovsk District Administrative Court decided to return the building of the St. Nicholas Church to full use by the religious community of the Roman Catholic Church.

In December 2024, the St. Nicholas Church was damaged as a result of a missile attack on Kyiv.

Tags: #kyiv #church

MORE ABOUT

09:39 29.04.2025
One person injured due to enemy UAV debris falling in Desniansky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

One person injured due to enemy UAV debris falling in Desniansky district of Kyiv – Klitschko

09:15 25.04.2025
Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

Search work at site of house destroyed by Russians in Kyiv completed

17:54 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

17:02 24.04.2025
Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

Death toll from Russian missile strike on Kyiv increases to nine people

14:54 24.04.2025
April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

11:22 24.04.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

10:20 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

09:37 24.04.2025
Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

09:21 24.04.2025
Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

AD
AD