20:14 06.05.2025

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Photo: https://t.me/sumskamiskarada

There are already three people killed in Sumy as a result of the Russian missile strike on the suburbs of Sumy on Tuesday: a man and a boy died in the hospital, said Sumy City Council Secretary Artem Kobzar.

"According to updated information, we have tragic consequences: - three people died: a girl - at the scene, and a man and a boy - died in the hospital," Kobzar said on Telegram.

Head of Sumy regional state administration Oleh Hryhorov said the strike took the lives of a six-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

"Four children and four wounded adults are currently in healthcare facility. Two are in extremely serious condition," he said on Facebook.

According to the head of the regional administration, the enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of the regional center at around 17:35. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said 11 people were injured as a result of the strike, five of them children.

"As of 17:45, three people are already known to have died (two people died in the hospital, including one child) and 11 injured, including five children," the Telegram channel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

Instead, Sumy City Council's Facebook page said as of 19:20, ten victims were known to have been injured, including six children.

Earlier it was reported that a 20-year-old girl died, six of the seven victims are children, one of whom is in serious condition.

 

