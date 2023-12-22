Fire in Kyiv’s Solomyansky district due to debris hit of enemy shahed eliminated, three apartments partially destroyed

The fire, which arose as a result of the debris of an enemy shahed in a residential building in Solomyansky district, was eliminated, three apartments were partially destroyed, windows were broken in another three, the State Emergency Service reports.

"Solomyansky district: as a result of enemy shelling, a fire broke out on the 24th floor of an apartment building. The fire had been extinguished before the arrival of fire and rescue units. In three apartments, partial destruction of walls on the 24th-26th floors and in three more apartments windows were broken," the message says.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Also, in Darnytsky district, as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out in a room on the second floor of a two-story private unfinished house. The fire was extinguished on an area of 20 square meters. There were no casualties.

There are 10 pieces of equipment working at the scene, as well as 43 emergency responders.