Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:49 17.04.2025

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

1 min read
The Operational Command South reported the use by the enemy of Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles carrying dangerous chemicals for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

"Analysis of one of the downed UAVs revealed the presence of a capsule with a concentrated combat toxic substance CS. There is a possibility that these UAVs will be used to disperse toxic substances in order to harm the civilian population," the message on Facebook said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge caution - in no case should you pick up the wreckage of downed drones, as they may contain particles of toxic substances.

 

Tags: #shahed #chemicals

