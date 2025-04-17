Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

The Operational Command South reported the use by the enemy of Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles carrying dangerous chemicals for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

"Analysis of one of the downed UAVs revealed the presence of a capsule with a concentrated combat toxic substance CS. There is a possibility that these UAVs will be used to disperse toxic substances in order to harm the civilian population," the message on Facebook said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge caution - in no case should you pick up the wreckage of downed drones, as they may contain particles of toxic substances.