Defense Forces shoot down 56 out of 90 UAVs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On Friday night, the Defense Forces neutralized 56 Shahed-type strike drones out of 90, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:00, air defenses neutralized 56 enemy Shahed-type UAVs [drones of other types] in the east, south and north of the country. Some 26 were shot down by fire weapons, and 30 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare," the Telegram message says.

In total, the Russian occupation army used 90 strike UAVs and drones of other types on the territory of Ukraine.

"On the night of May 30 [from 22:50 on May 29], the enemy attacked with 90 Shahed attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and also struck with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - Russia," the Air Force of Ukraine reported.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy air attack means hit 12 locations.