Facts

19:58 20.12.2023

Foreign Ministries of Ukraine, 10 other countries create Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity

The foreign ministries of Ukraine, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Great Britain and the United States created the Tallinn mechanism on cybersecurity on Wednesday, December 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The Tallinn mechanism will help strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity and civilian cyber capabilities, better defend itself in cyberspace, and meet long-term cyber resilience needs. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Tallin mechanism states will coordinate efforts to mobilize additional support for the specialized cybersecurity institutions," the minister said on X network.

The group will also coordinate closely with the EU and NATO and remains open to new members.

