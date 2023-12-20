Facts

13:41 20.12.2023

Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

Warehouse of Kherson regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross Society destroyed due to Russia’s shelling

As a result of night shelling by the Russian armed forces, a warehouse with humanitarian aid of Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) was destroyed.

"Tonight, as a result of another shelling of Kherson, a warehouse with humanitarian aid of Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross has been completely destroyed. A direct hit and a fire that arose as a result completely destroyed the stocks of humanitarian aid stored in the warehouse for residents of Kherson region," URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Employees and volunteers of Kherson regional organization of URCS were not injured. Work to eliminate the consequences continues.

