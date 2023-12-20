Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 billion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for finances, between us, mobilization in this format will cost Ukraine an additional UAH 500 billion. And that's why I, as the President of Ukraine, as a person who gives a lot of his time to find some kind of financial support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted that he would like understanding on this issue from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance.