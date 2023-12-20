Facts

08:04 20.12.2023

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 bln – Zelenskyy

Mobilization will cost Ukraine UAH 500 billion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As for finances, between us, mobilization in this format will cost Ukraine an additional UAH 500 billion. And that's why I, as the President of Ukraine, as a person who gives a lot of his time to find some kind of financial support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted that he would like understanding on this issue from the Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance.

Tags: #mobilisation

MORE ABOUT

08:03 20.12.2023
Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

07:50 20.12.2023
Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

Zelenskyy won’t sign law on mobilization of women, he may agree to reduce military age to 25 years

19:11 12.09.2023
Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

Russia faces need for possible new wave of mobilization, presumably at late September – Yusov

20:46 28.08.2023
Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

20:52 18.08.2023
Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

20:25 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

19:45 16.01.2023
Those, wishing to obtain Russian citizenship, offered to enroll in Russian army for this – AFU General Staff

Those, wishing to obtain Russian citizenship, offered to enroll in Russian army for this – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

If I get rid of my team, we will become weaker – Zelenskyy

Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

We’re trying to arrange meeting with Orban – Zelenskyy

War in Middle East has bad effect on Ukraine – Zelenskyy

If USA focuses on domestic politics after elections, it will have impact on war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal backs expansion of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine

Italy to continue to help Ukraine in 2024 – govt’s decision

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Klitschko among top three public figures trusted by Ukrainians – KIIS

Prisoner exchange track slows down for specific reasons in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD