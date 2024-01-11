Facts

19:24 11.01.2024

Umerov: Our team already preparing new version of draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals

2 min read
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already prepared a new version of the draft law on mobilization, taking into account all proposals agreed upon in working order with deputies at meetings of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

"Our soldiers need rotations and vacations. Our warriors need the opportunity to recover. Our soldiers have the right to know what awaits them and plan their own lives. The draft law on mobilization plans to establish a clear period of service for mobilization – and this is necessary for every soldier. Our team has already prepared a new version of the bill, taking into account all the proposals agreed upon in a working manner with deputies at meetings of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence," he wrote on Facebook.

According to Umerov, the Ministry of Defense is ready to submit it for approval by the government in the near future.

"The previous version of the bill was withdrawn. This law is necessary for the defense of our state and for every soldier who is currently at the front. It is needed it soon as possible. Representatives of all parliamentary factions, the team of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and a number of other ministries and departments had been working on the mobilization bill for six months in a working group," he added.

Tags: #bill #mobilisation

