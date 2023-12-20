Facts

08:03 20.12.2023

Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

1 min read
Military propose to draft 450,000-500,000 people into army

The military offered to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"These are still questions from our military, the commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, they addressed the issue of mobilization at the level of our headquarters. The issue is very sensitive, I think. They appealed regarding the protection of our country and potential counter-offensive actions, regarding the deficit. Their view was presented at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters, they proposed to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The President stressed that this is a "very serious figure."

"I said that I need more arguments to support this direction," he added.

